That’s a relief! Australian health department says it’s OK to poop at work

Queensland Health has good news for people who need to poop at work.

In a funny Instagram video, the department posted the statement “It’s okay to poo at work” over a montage of images of dolphins, rainbows and unicorns set to Neick Sanders’ song “Symphony.”

“Lots of people find it difficult to poo in public toilets. But we’re here to tell you it’s definitely okay to go number 2 at work!” reads the caption, along with some graphic examples of what can happen if you ignore the need to go.

Queens Health also offered some solutions to help relieve the stress of relieving yourself, including, “Remember that everyone poops. Visualise someone famous on the toilet (like Taylor Swift).”