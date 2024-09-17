Traffic stop yields two kilograms of powdered fentanyl 

LANE COUNTY, Ore. 17 Sept. 2024 – A traffic stop on Interstate 5 last week yielded two kilograms (approximately 4.4 pounds) of powdered fentanyl.



On Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, at 9:30 a.m., an Oregon State Trooper made a traffic stop on I-5 near milepost 181 in Lane County. During the stop, the trooper recognized signs of possible drug activity. An OSP K-9 team responded and a drug detection K-9 was deployed to search the vehicle’s exterior and alerted to the presence of possible illegal drugs.



Once the K-9 alerted to the potential presence of illegal drugs, the driver fled on foot across all lanes of I-5 into a wooded area. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of two kilograms of powdered fentanyl in the trunk.



Law enforcement searched for the suspect for several hours without success; it is believed the driver obtained a ride out of the area. Before fleeing, the driver presented a fraudulent Mexican consular card bearing the name Luis Angel Garcia Gonzalez (28) from Oakland, California. It is unknown if this is the suspect’s true name.



Upon further investigation and assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), it was determined the fentanyl was destined for the Portland metro area. Due to the quantity, the fentanyl was turned over to the DEA.

# # #