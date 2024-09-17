She must’ve been dog tired

A Pensacola, Florida, family got the shock of their lives recently when their pet dog, who went missing two years ago, was found — hundreds of miles away in Enid, Oklahoma.

After attempts at finding the owners of the pooch, named Andora, through local channels turned up nothing, Destiny Druse, the Enid resident who found the pooch, filed a found pet report, she tells KFOR-TV. Within 10 minutes, they got a call from her owner.

“Where are you all at?” Brenna Denmark, Andora’s owner in Pensacola, asked Druse. “And they’re like, ‘We’re in Enid’ and I’m like, ‘Where’s that?’ I’ve never heard of that before and they said, ‘Oklahoma.’”

That didn’t stop the Denmarks from renting a car and driving nearly 14 hours one way, maxing out their credit cards and putting everything on hold in the process.

Andora instantly recognized her owners, “immediately begging for belly rubs.”