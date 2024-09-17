New Champions League format makes its debut with same old winners: Madrid, Liverpool, Bayern, Juve

ROME (AP) — The revamped Champions League made its debut with some familiar clubs claiming victories on opening night. Kylian Mbappé scored for Real Madrid but the 15-time champion needed late goals from Antonio Rudiger and Endrick to beat Stuttgart 3-1. Six-time champion Liverpool came back from a goal down for a 3-1 win at seven-time champion AC Milan. Harry Kane scored four in Bayern Munich’s 9-2 rout of Dinamo Zagreb. Two-time champion Juventus dispatched PSV Eindhoven 3-1. During the new league phase all 36 teams are ranked from top to bottom in a single standings that finishes in January. Aston Villa and Sporting Lisbon also won.