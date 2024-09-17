Buckner & Tagovailoa Headed To IR

Colts put Pro Bowl DT DeForest Buckner on injured reserve with sprained right ankle

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts will be without three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner for at least four games after he was placed on injured reserve with a sprained right ankle. Buckner has been one of the Colts most consistent defensive players. Since being acquired in trade with San Francisco in 2020, Buckner has missed only one game — when he landed on the COVID-19 list. The loss is yet another blow to the Colts run defense, which has allowed a league-high 474 yards and two 100-yard rushers through the first two weeks.

Dolphins place Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve after latest concussion

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have placed Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve after the quarterback was diagnosed with his third concussion in two years. Tagovailoa will be sidelined for at least four games. He will be eligible to return in Week 8 when the Dolphins host Arizona, but has to complete a series of tests and assessments required by the NFL’s concussion protocol before he can return to the field. Coach Mike McDaniel has cautioned against speculation on the quarterback’s future, stressing that he’s more focused on Tagovailoa getting healthy than what this latest concussion means for the team or for his career.