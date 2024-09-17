An offer too delicious to pass up?

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Here’s something to chew on while shopping online.

A woman who ordered a croissant lamp from Temu, a Chinese website offering a variety of low-priced items, got exactly that — an actual croissant with a light bulb stuffed inside.

In a TikTok video, Froginahatgirl says she came home from work one day and found the lamp covered with ants.

After opening the lamp, she realized why — it was an actual croissant covered in resin.

While further investigating the seemingly real pastry, crumbs appeared to fall out of it.

A taste test finally proved that the lamp was indeed the real thing.

“It’s literally f****** food,” Froginahatgirl says with a smile, seemingly amused by the discovery.