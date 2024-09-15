Who’d have thunk it? Guns and ovens don’t mix

Here’s further proof hiding a gun in an oven is a half-baked idea.

A Chesterfield Virginia resident saw his oven burst into flames after he put a loaded gun inside his oven — and it started firing when he turned the oven on.

A photo on the Chesterfield County Fire and EMS’s Facebook appears to show the gun partially melted and fused to the oven rack.

It’s not known exactly what the gun was doing in the oven in the first place.

A caption alongside the pic warns, “When you place any item in the oven it is easy to forget it is there, which can lead to a fire or something worse when you turn it on. You should also make sure to properly store your firearms. Keep them somewhere secure, like a gun safe.