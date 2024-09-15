Nothing to sneeze at: Sneeze reveals Lego stuck up man’s nose for 25 years

An Arizona man is breathing a sigh of relief after a Lego block he was unaware he had stuck up his nose for 25 years came out when he sneezed in the shower.

The man, a longtime allergy sufferer tells Newsweek that he’d learned to live with constant congestion, but the tiny Lego piece sparked a childhood memory that seemed to explain the reason for his ailment.

Andi Norton, 32, says that around 1998, he was playing Legos, when he evidently got the idea to put the tiny brick up his nose. When it got stuck, he tried to retrieve it with the help of a few other pieces, one of which also got stuck.

He finally sought the help of his mother, who thought she had retrieved all the pieces from his nose. However, unbeknownst to both of them, one piece remained lodged in Norton’s sinus cavity … until that fateful shower more than two decades later.

Norton tells the outlet he plans on keeping the Lego piece as a “silly keepsake.”