Hawaii tops poll of most romantic travel destinations

If you’re looking to spice things up in your relationship, head to Hawaii. That’s the takeaway from a poll of 2,000 Americans who say the 50th state is the most romantic travel destination in the world.

Hawaii just nudged out the usual winner, Paris, France.

According to the poll that was conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Funjet Vacations, 34% of the respondents picked Hawaii as the most romantic travel getaway; Paris came in at 33%.

Twenty-nine percent chose Rome, Italy; 19% picked Cancun, Mexico; 13% chose Costa Rica; and 12% said the British Virgin Islands.

Just below that was Santorini, Greece, at 11%.

That said, 69% said they prefer lesser-known places to vacation.

However, just getting away anywhere seems to do the trick: 62% said just being away on vacation makes them feel more romantic.

