Finally, a cell phone that will never be misplaced

How many times have you complained about your cell phone being too small?

Okay, never. However, that didn’t stop YouTubers Arun Maini and Matthew Perks from building building a 6.74-foot tall version of an iPhone 15 Pro Max that has set the Guinness World Record for the largest smartphone replica.

The phone consists of an 88-inch OLED TV, and is able to send texts and emails, and operating all apps and even take photos. It also has a flashlight and charging port, according to their YouTube post.

Maini came up with the idea to mark 19.4 followers on his YouTube channel, surpassing Apple surpassing Apple in YouTube subscribers.