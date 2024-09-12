Pac-12 targeting Boise St., Fresno St., San Diego St., Colorado St. for rebuild, AP sources say

The Pac-12 is ready to begin its rebuild. The conference is targeting Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Colorado State of the Mountain West. According to two people with knowledge of the situation, those schools could be accepted as members, starting in 2026, as soon as this week. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the conference’s discussions with possible new members were not being made public. The Pac-12 is currently a two-school conference. Oregon State and Washington State are the only remaining members after the league was picked apart by other conferences.