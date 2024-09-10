Leave the gun, take the toilet paper: Deputy’s firearm stolen from gas station bathroom

There are plenty of things you don’t want to leave behind in a gas station bathroom — your phone, your wallet, your basic sense of human dignity. If you’re a sheriff’s deputy, there’s also another very important thing you don’t want to forget: your gun.

Such was the case for a deputy of Seminole County, Florida, who, according WESH, had removed his gun belt while using the facilities at a RaceTrac location in the city of Oviedo. He put the belt back on upon leaving, but later realized that he didn’t have his firearm.

Meanwhile, two men found the gun “sticking out of the toilet paper roll,” one of whom was seen on surveillance footage “with a noticeable bulge showing on the right side of his waist,” the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said.

As if stealing a gun from a gas station bathroom wasn’t a bad enough idea, the two then tried to sell it for $40 on CashApp. They are both facing charges.

As for the deputy, he could be subject to a standards review. While the department may want to wash their hands of the whole incident, we just hope that the deputy literally washed his hands in the first place.