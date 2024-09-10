Emu on the loose: Washington State family looking for lost bird

If you live in Washington and see a bird half the size of a basketball hoop running around, then you may have found a family’s missing emu.

Rachel Cassidy, of Puyallup, tells Seattle’s KIRO 7 News that two of her three emus escaped her yard over the the weekend. One of the birds, a male, was found, but the female hasn’t yet been located.

“She’s like five and a half feet tall when she stands up so she is definitely not discrete,” Cassidy says.

If you happen to come across said lost emu, Cassidy advises, “The best thing would be to rattle some food and coax her into a yard if you have one and call us so we can come get her.”

“Getting her in a car is not going to be fun for anybody so I’m hoping [she’s] close so we can get her no problem,” Cassidy says.

If they do need to drive, we sure hope the car has a sun roof.