Take your stinking paws off me, you damn dirty thief

In an apparent act of revenge against the ape community for what they did to the Statue of Liberty, an Australian man has pleaded guilty to stealing a gorilla statue.

According to The Guardian, 33-year-old Matthew Newbould nabbed the statue from its home outside a Melbourne retirement home in June. Sometime later, he wrote in a text message, “LOL I stole a gorilla, so what?” It ultimately led to his arrest.

Speaking in court Friday, Newbould described his actions, which also included driving away with the statue without a license, as “very silly.”

A sentencing hearing will take place in September. Hopefully for Newbould, he won’t be sent to the Forbidden Zone.