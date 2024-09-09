In Los Angeles, it’s my way or the fry-way

A semitruck crash caused a supersized headache for drivers after it spilled boxes of fries across a freeway in Los Angeles.

In case you missed it, KABC reported that the accident occurred early Thursday morning, shutting down the southbound 5 Freeway in the Elysian Park neighborhood for several hours during peak commuting time.

Luckily there weren’t any reports of injury, and lanes of traffic started to open up again later Thursday.

We’re guessing that people are hoping this version of the drive-thru doesn’t catch on.