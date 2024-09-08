Pee-ved doctor douses fellow doc’s office with urine

A Florida doctor who sold his medical practice to a fellow physician has been charged with criminal mischief for allegedly pouring “gallons of fluid,” believed to be urine, on the purchaser’s office door after a business dispute.

According to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun, Dr. Giovanni Baula allegedly went to Dr. Dylan Dinesh‘s health care clinic and committed the disgusting act on two separate occasions, his vehicle recorded by surveillance cameras both times.

The urine-smelling liquid “soaked into the front wooden doors, causing irreparable damage,” per the report. Dinesh says in addition to the $1,500 it’ll cost to replace the door, the medical practice suffered $6,000 in other losses related to the urine attacks.

Baula, who has previously been reprimanded and fined by the Board of Medicine for his shaky medical practices, was arrested and released in lieu of $5,000 bond.