No use crying over spilled wine — not when there’s a steak knife handy

A fight at an upscale New Jersey restaurant led to one customer threatening another with a steak knife — all over a spilled glass of wine.

David Gulley, a 75-year-old Florida man, allegedly got angry at the other customer for spilling the wine, setting off an argument between the two.

That’s the point at which a video obtained by TMZ shows a restaurant manager stepping in to try to calm the two men down. Instead, Gulley lunges at the other customer with what appears to be a steak knife in his hand.

Gulley was arrested on a number of charges, including aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

The other guy’s finger was cut in the incident, but he refused treatment.