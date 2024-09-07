Alleged drug dealer caught napping while driving Tesla on interstate

A man who fell asleep while driving his Tesla along a North Carolina stretch of Interstate 70 is facing a carload of charges after the vehicle was found to be carrying a variety of illegal drugs.

Responding to reports of a white Tesla whose driver appeared to be asleep, police officers caught up to the vehicle and confirmed that the driver, Michael Goodman, was indeed asleep, according to a police report obtained by WRAL-TV.

The cops were eventually able to stop the car by pulling in front of it and engaging its sensors to make it stop.

A search of the car turned up several dozen boxes of “vape pens” containing various illegal substances, including 200 grams of THC, 400 grams of methamphetamine and 400 grams of Ecstasy.

Goodman is facing a laundry list of drug trafficking charges, in addition to a reckless driving and failure to heed emergency lights/siren violations.