9/05 Oak Canyon Fire update 8:30 am

Oak Canyon Fire Update | 8:30 AM

The fire is 15,170 acres and 75% contained. Evacuation levels continue for some areas:

LEVEL 1 GET READY

• for all of Conroy Road up to 1 mile east and west side of Conroy Rd north of Hwy 216. This area was downgraded from a Level 3.

• from the north side of Hwy 216 from Milepost 1 to Milepost 3. This area was downgraded from a Level 2.

• from Canyon Rd/Hwy 216 due east to the Deschutes River and due south to Oak Springs Rd to Deschutes River. This area was downgraded from a Level 2.

All campgrounds from Maupin, Oregon to Sherars Bridge are now open to overnight camping and recreation and the Lower Deschutes River Access Road including Buck Hollow to Mack’s Canyon is also open.

Oak Canyon Fire Update | September 4, 2024

As of today, the fire has burned an estimated 15,170 acres and is currently 75% contained.

Fire crews have been making significant progress on all fronts. Hand crews working on the northeast

corner of the fire have focused on establishing fire lines and are confident in their work. The south

perimeter of the fire also has good containment thanks to dozer lines that have been put in place.

While the fire has not burned any permanent residences, a few outbuildings have sustained damage.

Due to the progress made, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced that all campgrounds

from Maupin, Oregon to Shears Bridge are now open to overnight camping and recreation and the

Lower Deschutes River Access Road including Buck Hollow to Mack’s Canyon will open access 6:00

AM on Thursday, September 5.



The public is reminded to exercise caution when recreating in the area and to be aware of the potential

for fire hazards.



The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all of the firefighters and other personnel who

have been working tirelessly to contain the Oak Canyon Fire. We would also like to thank the public for

their cooperation and support.

Oak Canyon Fire Update | 7:30 PM

The fire is 15,170 acres and 20% contained. Evacuation levels continue for the following areas:

LEVEL 3 GO NOW for all of Conroy Road up to 1 mile east and west side of Conroy Rd north of Hwy 216.

LEVEL 2 GET SET

• Northside: from the north side of Hwy 216 from Milepost 1 to Milepost 3.

• Southside: from Canyon Rd/Hwy 216 due east to the Deschutes River and due south to Oak Springs Rd to Deschutes River.

LEVEL 1 GET READY from the Tygh Ridge/Hwy 197 Intersection directly due east to 60833 Tygh Ridge Rd to include Hulse Rd.

There are areas along the Deschutes River that also remain closed:

• All BLM-administered lands on the east side of the Deschutes River, from the intersection of the Lower Deschutes Access Road and State Hwy 216 downstream to Macks Canyon, located in T. 2 S., R. 15 E., Section 13. This includes closure of the Lower Deschutes Access Road.

• All BLM-administered lands on the west side of the Deschutes River, from the Oak Springs Fish Hatchery downstream to Craft Canyon, across from Macks Canyon, located in T. 2 S., R. 15 E., Section 13.

• All boating in Segment 3 of the Deschutes River is closed.

• Boating is allowed in Segment 4 of the Deschutes River, but no launching is allowed from Mack’s Canyon boat ramp.

Thank you to the initial responding units Tygh Valley Fire, Wamic RFPD, Dufur Volunteer Fire and Ambulance, Mosier Fire, Juniper Flat RFPD, Sherman County Emergency Services, Petersburg RFPA, BLM Oregon & Washington, Klickitat County Fire District #3, and local farmers and ranchers.

Oak Canyon Fire, Tuesday 03 September 1130 update

New Evacuation Levels

Level 1 Get Ready from the Tygh Ridge/Hwy 197 Intersection directly due east to 60833 Tygh Ridge Rd to include Hulse Rd. Level 1 Get Ready

Press Release with updated information will be released this afternoon.

All evacuation zones are as follows:

North Side

Level 1 Get Ready from the Tygh Ridge/Hwy 197 Intersection directly due east to 60833 Tygh Ridge Rd to include Hulse Rd. Level 1 Get Ready

Hwy 216

Level 2 Get Set from North side of Hwy 216 from Milepost 1 to Milepost 3.

Level 3 Go for All of Conroy Road up to 1 mile East and west side of Conroy Rd north of Hwy 216.

South Side

Level 2 Get set evacuation zone from Canyon Rd/Hwy 216 due east to the Deschutes River and due south to Oak Springs Rd to Deschutes River.

9/02 Oak Canyon Fire update at 5:30 pm

Level 2 Get Set Evac

Level 2 Get set evacuation zone from Canyon Rd/Hwy 216 due east to the Deschutes River and due south to Oak Springs Rd to Deschutes River.

9/02 Oak Canyon Fire update

Fire started last night during the Thunderstorm in Tygh Valley at the same time as the Carson Rd Fire. Fire is believed to be 2000+ acres. Multiple local Fire Agencies (Mosier, BLM, Juniper Flat Maupin, Dufur, Tygh Valley and BLM), RFPA and local rangers are responding to the fire. Air support has been assisting on scene fire command in stopping the forward progression of the fire.

There are currently no evacuation orders for the Oak Canyon Fire.

Macks Canyon Recreation Area on the Deschutes has been evacuated as a precautionary measure.