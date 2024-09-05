We’re assuming she didn’t get the job

A woman visiting the Florida Keys for a job interview not only didn’t get the job, she never even made it to the interview.

Kimberly Marie Robins, 47, and her husband, Charles Fronefield Lambert, 41, stopped off at a bar en route to the interview. They purchased a bottle of Crown Royal and polished off “approximately half of it in about five minutes,” according to a police report obtained by WPLG-TV.

After a fight with Lambert over her drinking, Robins hopped back in their pickup truck to get away from him, but ended up crashing into the side of the building.

After failing a battery of field sobriety tests, Robins was taken to the local jailhouse for a Breathalyzer test, where things got even worse.

After spitting on a deputy’s face, she allegedly “grabbed his leg and pants and would not let go after (he) gave multiple verbal commands to do so,” according to the report. The deputy had to use “mechanical compliance” to “break free” from Robins.

Robins is facing charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence, along with two misdemeanor DUI charges.

Lambert is facing a misdemeanor battery charge.