One of Japan’s cheapest hotel rooms has one tiny hitch

September 5, 2024 GNCadm1n Oddities Comments Off on One of Japan’s cheapest hotel rooms has one tiny hitch

Japan has an inexpensive solution to soaring hotel prices, if you don’t mind being a little cramped.

A double room at Hotel Accela in Tokyo costs just $35 per night and includes such amenities as air conditioning, free Wi-Fi, a large public bath, coin laundry, coin showers, vending machines, toilets with washlets and free breakfast coffee, according to Boing Boing.

The catch? The room is teeny-tiny.

Still interested? Read on.

“It’s certainly one of the smallest hotel rooms you’ll find in Tokyo, especially when you book a stay for two,” writes a reporter from SoraNews24 who tried it out. “What it lacks in space it makes up for in views, though, making it a very reasonable deal for lovers … and those wanting to test the bounds of their friendship.”