One of Japan’s cheapest hotel rooms has one tiny hitch

Japan has an inexpensive solution to soaring hotel prices, if you don’t mind being a little cramped.

A double room at Hotel Accela in Tokyo costs just $35 per night and includes such amenities as air conditioning, free Wi-Fi, a large public bath, coin laundry, coin showers, vending machines, toilets with washlets and free breakfast coffee, according to Boing Boing.

The catch? The room is teeny-tiny.

Still interested? Read on.

“It’s certainly one of the smallest hotel rooms you’ll find in Tokyo, especially when you book a stay for two,” writes a reporter from SoraNews24 who tried it out. “What it lacks in space it makes up for in views, though, making it a very reasonable deal for lovers … and those wanting to test the bounds of their friendship.”