Say happy birthday to Henry, who is more than 120 years old, has six wives and fathered 10,000 babies.

OK, Henry is actually a crocodile — one of the biggest and oldest.

The 16-foot polyamorous Nile crocodile, born in Okavango Delta in Botswana, was a man-eating croc when he was caught by an elephant hunter called Sir Henry in 1903, according to British naturalist and TV host Steve Backshall.

Henry currently resides at the Crocworld Conservation Centre.