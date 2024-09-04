San Diego man ticketed for “liquid littering”

Think blowing bubbles is just good, clean fun? We’re about to burst your bubble.

San Diego park rangers recently slapped Sandy Snakenberg, a homeless, disabled veteran known as the Bubble Man, with a ticket for “liquid littering.”

Snakenberg, who runs a nonprofit business called Bubble World, has been performing his bubble magic in the park for years, but a park ranger recently tagged him a litterbug.

“Basically, he is saying that when my bubbles pop, the residue of my bubbles fall to the ground and kill the grass,” he tells the KFMB-TV.

However, Sandy says he’s “fully in compliance with all ordinances and registered with the San Diego Parks and Recs.”

The citation doesn’t have a fine on it, but rather a court appearance date in October.

Regardless, Snakenberg says the ticket won’t stop him from doing what he loves and sharing it with the community.