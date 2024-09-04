Naked woman crashes birthday party — then comes the weird part

(NOTE NATURE) A Florida woman has been arrested after prancing around naked, in full view of guests at a neighbor’s birthday party.

The neighbor alleges that Grace Ann Sharpe, 56, walked up to a chain-link fence that separated their properties, according to a police report obtained by WEAR-TV.

When the neighbor asked if Sharpe was aware that she was naked, Sharpe replied, “I know, it’s hot outside.”

Here comes the weird part.

Sharpe was also reportedly seen waving around plastic doll legs, which she then rubbed on her private parts.

There were kids at the party who were quickly whisked inside the neighbor’s home.

Sharpe is currently in jail in lieu of $2,500 bond.