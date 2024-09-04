Bride-to-be dumps groom, has $46K wedding without him

A bride-to-be who found out her fiancé had cheated on her ended up dumping him, but went ahead with her planned $46,000 wedding anyway.

Lindsay Slater, a 31-year-old lawyer from Mansfield, England, tells SWNS that despite being crushed by the breakup, she canceled the ceremony and turned the rest of her big day into a “celebration of freedom,” according to the New York Post.

She even went ahead with the honeymoon — a seven-day stay at a resort in Crete, Greece — with her friend Melissa filling the extra seat.

“I was distraught — it was too late to go back on the wedding plans. All that money had been spent,” she tells the outlet.

“But there was a big part of me who thought ‘I’m free’ — it’s the start of a better era,” she continued.

Needless to say, the groom was unavailable for comment.