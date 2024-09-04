9/04 Goldendale City Council Meeting

The Goldendale City Council met last night. Among the items on their agenda was a presentation from Sharon Carter and Emily Reed of the Klickitat County Senior Services on the Mt. Adams Transportation district. They reported that routes through the Gorge are expanding, and their buses are making multiple runs. These days, the four transit agencies are interconnected, and are offering a ticket with new benefits. The Gorge Pass will let riders hop on and hop off at various points around the Gorge.

Councilor did pass several housekeeping measures and postponed action on a resolution that would modify the city’s ordinance dealing with the city parks, including raising fees.