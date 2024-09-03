US Open: Taylor Fritz gets past Alexander Zverev to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Fritz has reached his first Grand Slam semifinal by beating No. 4 Alexander Zverev 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) at the U.S. Open. The victory Tuesday in Arthur Ashe Stadium comes after Fritz had been 0-4 in major quarterfinals over his career. Fritz is a 26-year-old from California who is the highest-ranked American man at No. 12. He now could face another American for a berth in the final. Fritz will meet the winner of Tuesday night’s quarterfinal between No. 20 Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. and No. 9 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.