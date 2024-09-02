When a stranger comes calling … run!

You never know who’s going to suddenly drop by unannounced; and in the case of one Connecticut family, it was a black bear.

A video obtained by WFAA-TV shows Kristen Lee and her kids playing in their driveway when the bear casually creeped up behind them, causing them to run in the house for safety.

The animal, however, seemed to just be taking a leisurely stroll and had no interest in causing any trouble. In fact, he seems confused by the family’s reaction.

According to the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection, though, Kristen and her family did exactly the right thing.

The department’s article, The Basics of Living with Black Bears, states, “If you see a bear in your yard, do not approach it! Go into your house, garage, or other structure.”