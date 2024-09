It seems some people can make themselves at home anywhere.

A man was arrested recently after he inexplicably began stripping in a Georgia laundromat.

When police arrived on the scene, David Bennett, 55, “had his shirt off and his shorts down,” according to a Coffee County Sheriff’s Office report, obtained by Douglas Now.

Bennet never explained why he was taking off his clothes, per the report.

He was charged with indecent exposure and has since been released.