Will Smith hits 3-run homer, Dodgers extend NL West lead to 5 games with 10-9 win over D-backs

PHOENIX (AP) — Will Smith hit a late three-run homer, Shohei Ohtani added his 43rd of the season and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their NL West lead to five games with a 10-9 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Freddie Freeman did the early damage with a two-run homer in the first inning after missing three straight games to rest a fractured right middle finger. Smith gave the Dodgers a 9-5 lead in the seventh, just clearing the wall in left with his three-run shot. Ohtani hit a solo homer in the eighth inning, doubled and had stolen base No. 43 after going 0 for 5 against Baltimore. Jake McCarthy hit a two-run single and Eugenio Suarez added a two-run homer in the ninth for Arizona.