Liberty beat Storm, Clark scores 31 as Fever dominate the Sky

August 30, 2024

Breanna Stewart scores 32 points, Sabrina Ionescu adds 25 as Liberty defeat Storm 98-85

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 32 points, Sabrina Ionescu added 25 and the New York Liberty pulled away for a 98-85 win over the Seattle Storm on Friday night. Leonie Fiebich added 12 points for the Liberty, who bounced back after losing to the last-place Los Angeles Sparks to end a three-game West Coast road trip. Jonquel Jones grabbed 11 rebounds as the Liberty dominated the boards 45-17. New York had 17 offensive rebounds. New York shot 50.7% and was 12 of 26 from 3-point range. Seattle dropped into a tie with Las Vegas for fourth place but still clinched a playoff spot.

Caitlin Clark has career-high 31 points, 12 assists as Fever beat Sky 100-81 despite Reese record

CHICAGO (AP) — Caitlin Clark had a career-high 31 points and 12 assists in her final regular-season matchup with fellow rookie sensation Angel Reese, leading the Indiana Fever to a dominating 100-81 win over the reeling Chicago Sky. Clark shot 8 for 14, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, in her 11th double-double. She is the only player to ever have three games of at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in a season. On the other side, Reese had 10 points and 11 rebounds, breaking a tie with Tina Charles for rookie double-doubles with 23 and passing Sylvia Fowles for the Chicago season record. The Fever (16-16) beat the Sky (11-20) for the third time in four matchups, solidifying their probable playoff berth while Chicago is barely hanging on to the last spot as the season winds down.