Revenue Forecast Warns of Continued Economic Uncertainty

Senate Republicans Call for Fiscal Restraint



SALEM, Ore. – The latest revenue forecast reveals that Oregon’s economic situation

remains precarious, with stagnant growth, persistent inflation, and rising costs posing

ongoing challenges for the state. Despite modest revenue increases, the forecast

underscores the need for cautious budgeting and prudent spending as the state faces

significant economic uncertainty.



“This forecast is another clear warning that we must exercise fiscal restraint,” said Senate

Republican Leader Daniel Bonham (R-The Dalles). “Oregon families are already

feeling the squeeze from high costs, and it’s imperative that we don’t add to their burden

by overspending.”



The forecast, while showing slight improvements in revenue projections, highlights the

continued pressure from inflation and the impact of rising costs on state finances. Senate

Republicans caution against relying on these modest gains to justify increased spending,

emphasizing the importance of prioritizing essential services, and addressing the longterm financial health of the state.



“Now is not the time to get complacent,” added Senator Lynn Findley (R-Vale), who sits

on the Senate Committee on Finance and Revenue. “We need to focus on sustainable

budgeting practices that protect Oregonians from the uncertainty of the future. Our priority

should be ensuring that we have the resources to support critical needs without

overburdening taxpayers.”



Senate Republicans also reiterated their call for a comprehensive review of state

spending to identify areas where efficiencies can be found. With the state facing ongoing

challenges, they argue that now is the time to reassess priorities and make tough

decisions to ensure Oregon’s economic stability.



“Every dollar spent must be scrutinized to ensure it’s serving the best interests of

Oregonians,” Bonham added. “We need to make smart choices now to avoid more

difficult decisions down the road.”

###