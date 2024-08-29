Ravioli row leads to saucy exchange

A Florida woman spent a night in jail after allegedly hurling a plate of ravioli at her sister for not sharing food with her.

Nakhia Davis reportedly became angry after her sister had food delivered and refused to share any of it with her, according to an arrest report obtained by The Smoking Gun.

Davis allegedly retaliated by throwing the plate of ravioli at her sister, who reportedly still had pasta sauce on her face when police arrived.

Davis copped to throwing the ravioli and spent a night in the slammer, charged with domestic battery.