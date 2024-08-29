Last Chance: City of The Dalles Tree Grants Open

The Dalles, Oregon – The City of The Dalles is launching the second round of its Residential Tree Grant Program, offering grants to residents for planting trees and enhancing property beautification. Managed by the Beautification and Tree Committee (BTC), this program aims to improve the urban forest, increase property values, and provide essential environmental benefits. Applications are open until September 1, 2024, with approved recipients picking up their trees on October 12, 2024.

Residents within The Dalles city limits are eligible to apply for grants. Trees offered are hardy, pest-resistant species approximately 1” – 1.5” in diameter and 5’ – 8’ tall. Applicants must ensure no underground utilities are within five feet of the planting site by calling 811. Requests for a tree gator or spot sprinkler can be made if in-ground irrigation is unavailable. Root barriers are required for planting in the improved right-of-way.

Applications will be reviewed by the BTC, with notifications sent by September 15, 2024. Recipients must pick up their trees at Thompson Park (602 West 2nd Street) on October 12, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., where a planting demonstration and care instructions will be provided.

“We were so happy and pleased to inaugurate the residential tree grant program last year,” said Beautification and Tree Committee Chair, Janet Kavanagh. “It’s a joy to drive around town and see them thriving, knowing that with time they will provide shade mitigating our hot summers and promote walkability. Adding grace and beauty to neighborhoods and providing habitat that nurtures the natural world, we are thrilled to expand the city’s tree gift to more residents this year.”

Applicants must be property owners within The Dalles city limits and may receive up to two trees per year. Priority will be given to projects near schools, affordable housing, senior housing, and public rights-of-way. Trees must be planted within five days of receipt, using proper planting techniques, with ongoing care and maintenance the responsibility of the recipient.

“My husband and I cannot thank The City of The Dalles Beautification Committee enough for The Tree Grant program,” said Sally Johnson a recipient from last year’s grant cycle. “We received two healthy trees in 2023 that have helped us transform an empty front yard into something beautiful. The helpful information they provided to us helped us care for these trees – in fact, they have already grown a foot or two since we planted them in the fall. I do not know how many towns offer this type of program but this program is another reason to be a proud citizen of The Dalles!”

The application can be found on the City’s website at www.thedalles.org/TreeGrant

For more information, contact Executive Assistant Abigail Jara at [email protected] or call (541) 296-5481 ext. 4408.

# # #