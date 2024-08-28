Not a birdbrained idea: Food truck offers patrons “seagull insurance” to protect against aggressive birds

Anyone who’s tried to enjoy a bite at the beach knows it isn’t always easy thanks to aggressive birds who aren’t afraid to swoop in and snatch food right out of your hands. Well, a U.K. food truck is doing what it can to make sure patrons actually get to eat the food they pay for.

Hawkins BBQ, a food truck located on the Isle of Man, is offering customers a way to ensure they’ll get to enjoy their order by giving them the option to take out “seagull insurance.” For a little more than $1, customers get a guarantee the truck will replace their meal should an aggressive bird get there before they enjoy a bite.

“I think it’s fair to say that many on the island have had one or two (traumatic) experiences with the islands enthusiastic Seagulls – whether it’s being swooped on walking down Strand Street or attacked eating ice cream/gelato, we might have something for you,” the truck shared on social media. “Make sure you ask us for the protection the next time you visit and enjoy a delicious BBQ meal, stress free.”

And not only will customers who purchase the insurance not be leaving hungry, they’ll be helping raise money for a good cause. Proceeds from the insurance will be donated to the Manx Wildlife Trust, which the truck says helps protect the island’s wildlife, “including those pesky gulls.”