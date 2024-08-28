New survey says pumpkin spice is finally losing its flavor

July Fourth was more than a month ago and Halloween decorations are being sold in stores, which can mean only one thing: pumpkin spice season is almost upon us.

However, a new survey shows that pumpkin spice is losing flavor: The survey of 2,000 Americans, which was commissioned by Post Honey Bunches of Oats, shows that 45% say they’re getting tired of the spicy stuff.

To be real, who can blame them. Everything from pasta to underarm deodorant has some kind of autumnal variant nowadays.

In fact, the new survey says 58% of respondents agree there are better fall flavors out there, including cinnamon (39%), salted caramel (37%) and candy apple (36%).

That said, three in five Americans partake in traditionally “fall” flavors all year, and that includes your average Pumpkin Spice Latte.

