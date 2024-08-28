Japanese airport struck with scissor-iously long delays

Everyone knows not to run with the scissors, but here’s another related tip: try not to lose a pair in an airport.

Those working at and hoping to fly out of Japan’s New Chitose Airport Saturday morning learned that lesson the hard way. According to the BBC, the terminal halted its security screenings for passengers due to a pair of scissors going missing from a store in the airport. Screenings were paused for about two hours, resulting in 201 delayed flights and 36 cancellations.

Operations resumed later on Saturday, and the scissors were located by one of the store’s workers on Sunday.

While we all hate waiting in line at the airport, this is another reminder that cutting the line — figuratively or literally — is never the answer.