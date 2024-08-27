Man allegedly holds candy store workers at gunpoint over return policy

A man was arrested after pointing a gun at candy store workers in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, during a dispute over the store’s return policy.

Customers, including children, witnessed Joshua Kim, 36, pull a gun on two employees at the Sugar Life Ice Cream & Candy Bar after one of them told him he couldn’t get a refund on some candy he wanted to return.

A manager at Sugar Life said they don’t do returns on candy, which they make clear during the checkout process, according to WMBF-TV.

Officers later arrested Kim and Chelsie Lowe, 35, at a resort, where they also found marijuana and cocaine, leading to drug charges for both of them.

Kim was also charged with two counts of pointing and presenting firearms at a person and unlawful conduct toward a child.