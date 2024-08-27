Holy matrimony! Couple charges wedding guests $333 admission

The cost of a wedding can set couples back tens of thousands of dollars, but newlyweds Nova and Reemo Styles came up with an unusual way to offset the cost.

The couple charged guests $333 each to attend their wedding, which included a ride on a double-decker bus and a 12-hour adventure in New York City, according to WABC-TV.

Even Reemo wasn’t sure people would come, but, despite some blowback, a substantial number of invitees took them up on the invitation, saving the couple a whopping $70,000 in wedding expenses.