Woman arrested over restaurant’s all you can eat policy

A woman was arrested at an Applebee’s restaurant in Indiana after a misunderstanding about the restaurant’s all you can eat policy.

The 28-year-old woman was sitting at a table with a group of people who all seemed to think Applebee’s $15.99 offer of endless boneless wings, riblets, double crunch shrimp and fries applied to the whole table, and not per person.

That led to a fight between the waiter and the group, who failed to notice the words “per person” clearly written in bold letters on the menu, according to an arrest report obtained by USA Today.

That didn’t seem to faze the woman, who continued to be “very loud and disorderly,” despite attempts by the others in her group to quiet her.

She was eventually arrested, while the others in her group realized their mistake and paid the bill in full.