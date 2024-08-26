Thief arrested for robbing three banks in two days

A Vermont man may have been on the wrong side of the law, but you certainly can’t knock his work ethic.

Stephen Loewe, 42, is facing federal charges for pulling off three bank robberies in two days.

Loewe knocked off a pair of banks the first day, then stole a car from a gas station, according to court documents obtained by WCAX-TV.

He pulled off another bank robbery for good measure the following day.

Police caught up to him later that day, when he confessed to the robberies and using the money to buy cocaine.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.