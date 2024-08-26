The top 5 beaches in the U.S., ranked

If you’re looking for some fun in the sun, the website StudyFinds has found just the spot — well, technically five of them.

Compiling data from travel experts ranging from Forbes to Travel & Leisure to Newsweek, the website found Hanalei Bay in Kauai, Hawaii, as the top-ranked beach in the U.S. of A. The hot spot was hailed for its “crystal-clear waters” surrounded by “soft lush green mountains.”

Coming in second is Coronado Beach in San Diego, California, “known for its wide expanse of golden sand, crystal-clear waters, and picturesque views of the iconic Hotel del Coronado.”

At third place sits Siesta Key Beach, Sarasota, Florida. It boasts “powdery, white quartz sand that stays cool even under the hot sun, creating a striking contrast against the mint-green sea,” according to Booking.com.

Fourth place went to Driftwood Beach on Georgia’s Jekyll Island. Its “abundance of driftwood” makes it a photo-snapper’s dream, StudyFinds says.

Fifth place went to Cannon Beach, in Cannon Beach, Oregon. The site was called the “perfect destination” for “a romantic getaway or a family vacation.”