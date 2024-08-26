Jolt: Study shows four cups of coffee could lead to heart problems

Nearly daily there are competing scientific studies about the pros and cons of your daily cup — or cups — of coffee.

Put this one in the “con” category: Scientists out of India’s Zydus Medical College and Hospital say drinking more than 400 mg of caffeine a day — that’s four cups of coffee or two average energy drinks — could increase your risk of developing cardiovascular problems.

Dr. Nency Kagathara, the study’s lead researcher, noted, “Regular caffeine consumption could disturb the parasympathetic system, leading to elevated blood pressure and heart rates.”

The parasympathetic system helps your body relax after moments of stress.

The people in the study who consumed more than 400 mg of caffeine showed “significant” changes in this system, along with the elevated blood pressure and heart rates the doctor mentioned.

The findings were presented at the American College of Cardiology’s ACC Asia 2024 conference in Delhi, India.