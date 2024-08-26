Couple snags free hotel room, but there’s a hitch

When travel bloggers Margaret and Corey Bienert saw an ad offering a free stay at a completely glass room constructed in the lobby of the Paradiso Ibiza Art Hotel, they thought it was a “funny idea,” so they jumped at the chance. Unfortunately, the sleeping arrangements weren’t so funny.

What the ad didn’t reveal was that the lights never turn off, so whoever sleeps in the room becomes part of the art.

A TikTok video posted by the couple shows staff mopping the floors and passersby staring into the glass, some even taking pictures of them as they lay in bed.

On top of that, the room wasn’t completely soundproof, so they could hear everything going on outside the room and vice versa.

The Bienerts’ review: “Totally worth the visit despite having one of the weirdest nights of our lives.”