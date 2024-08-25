Woman rams boyfriend with car on the way to couples therapy

A Minnesota woman is facing a number of charges after allegedly ramming her boyfriend with her car on the way to couples therapy.

Veronica Roleen Gast, 30, was driving with her boyfriend to the therapy session when he broke up with her and asked her to take him home, according to a police affidavit obtained by Crime Online.

Instead Gast allegedly ordered him to get out of the car. As he was making his way to the sidewalk, she allegedly locked eyes on him and hit the gas in an attempt to run him over.

The boyfriend then rolled onto the hood and smashed into the windshield, shattering it, according to the affidavit. He suffered a laceration to his right elbow.

Gast admitted to hitting him with the car as she was pulling away, but said she didn’t slow down right away because she was in shock. She said she eventually “slowed down and stopped to call the police.”

She also told police that the crack in her windshield was not caused by the victim crashing into it, but rather was the result of him punching it.

Gast is facing charges of second-degree assault and criminal vehicular operation, bodily harm, gross negligence and domestic assault.