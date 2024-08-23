Springtime at the arcade: Live groundhog pops up in crane machine

Players trying to scoop up a toy from an arcade claw machine nearly came up with an extremely rare prize — a live groundhog.

No one is sure how the rodent — named Colonel Custard after the The Meadows custard shop and mini-golf outlet where he was discovered — made his way in there, but manager Lynn Castle tells HuffPost they had a heck of a time getting him out.

Employees first called the claw machine owners, who deferred to police, who called the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Game wardens opened up the claw machine and released the groundhog into a nearby field, according to Castle.

“It’s a good story that ended well,” adds Castle. “He got set free. No one got bit.”