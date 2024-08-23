Man spotted spotted walking dog with no leash — and no clothes

This is your dog walk. This is your dog walk on drugs.

San Antonio, Texas, residents couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw a butt-naked man casually walking his dog through the neighborhood.

“I thought, ‘How dare he walk his dog without a leash!’” Harley Walters told KENS-TV, before adding that he seriously feared the man was having a stroke or a mental breakdown.

However, when another neighbor asked the man if he realized he wasn’t wearing any pants, he simply replied, “Yeah,” and continued on his way.

Police said the man was high on mushrooms, and they drove him and his dog home.

He was not charged with a crime.