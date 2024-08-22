8/22 Williams Mine update

8/22 Fire Update:

KEY MESSAGES:

All direct lines are now established and in place around the southern fire perimeter. Mop up operations will continue until these lines no longer pose a threat to perimeter security. Significant operational effort has been put in on the south end of the fire protecting values at risk and fire managers feel great progress has been made meeting these community objectives.

As of August 21st, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Klickitat County evacuation levels have been changed from a Level 2 to a Level 1. Evacuations are coordinated through the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office and the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office.

CURRENT STATUS:

There are five masticators on the FS-070 road working to clear vegetation from the area improving control features. Fire personnel are also utilizing chippers for removing slash to discard material. The fuels stabilization work will be completed in the next three operational shifts. Firefighters have cold trailed up to 150 feet of depth into the interior of the fire perimeter in many locations to ensure no probability of reignition in these areas is possible.

North of Trout Lake, backhauling of hose has commenced as firefighters complete mop up operations. Portions of the southern flank of the perimeter have been placed in patrol status. Forest standards are being implemented as heavy equipment works to return roads to public use standards. Control and containment operations will continue through the weekend.

In the northeastern area of the fire, crews are cold trailing along Snipes Mountain. Through the next two days, crews will be working at the South Climb Trail Head to mitigate further fire spread potentially to the east.

WEATHER / FIRE BEHAVIOR:

A low-pressure system from the northwest will likely start bringing moisture to the fire area today. The highest probability of rain is tonight after 5:00 pm through the early hours on Friday morning. Over a ¼ of rain is forecasted throughout the weekend with the possibility of some thunder. Clouds that rolled in yesterday will remain and keep the cooler temperature trend.

SAFETY AND CLOSURES:

Washington DNR managed lands near Trout Lake and Glenwood are closed to entry due to the Williams Mine Fire. For more information, please see http://www.dnr.wa.gov/ahtanum. The Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, Tract D Recreation Area is closed, please see Yakama Tract D Road Closure for more information. Level 1 evacuations are in effect for the community of Trout Lake, and parts of Klickitat County. Evacuations are coordinated through the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office and the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office. The FS-23 and FS-25 roads are closed, see the Williams Mine Area and Road Closure for more details. The Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) is closed from the PCT’s intersection with FS 23 to Potato Hill. The current area closure spans the entire Mt. Adams Wilderness.

8/21 Fire Update:

With the rain and cooler temperatures, fire crews achieved success over the past few days in the southern and eastern areas of the fire where containment percentage has increased. The initial objectives for the Williams Mine Fire were to establish protection

actions for the towns of Trout Lake and Glenwood. With perimeter containment on the southern flank of the incident, fire managers anticipate that this primary objective will be reached.

In areas where containment lines are established, crews will begin repair work on roads, dozer lines, and other areas affected by firefighting operations. Road guards remain in place as heavy equipment block roads in the closure area as they work to reduce

fuel load. Road graders and other machinery are working to return access roads to Forest standards.

CURRENT STATUS:

To access all areas of the fire, crews continue to cut and remove hazard trees as well as fallen trees that are blocking accesses features because of high winds and fire damaged trees. Removal of danger trees is essential to ensure firefighters can access the

fire line and have open ingress/egress routes for safe transportation. Many of the standing snags also are holding heat where firefighters continue to suppression and mop up operations to ensure there is no chance of reignition across the fire perimeter.

Most night shift resources were reallocated to bolster day shift operations as current fire behavior has diminished. Night operations have moved to a patrol status with fewer resources assigned to night operations but still will be maintaining a nightly Prescence.

This will allow for continual firefighting resources being on the fire perimeter at all hours of the day and engage where necessary. These changes are possible because of the accomplishments achieved over the past few days and continuing favorable weather conditions.

8/18 Fire Update:

CURRENT STATUS:

Yesterday’s thunderstorm produced an average of ½ inch of rain with lightning and 1-inch hail across Trout Lake and within parts of the fire perimeter. With concerns about lightning, rain, and strong winds creating the possibility of downed trees and powerlines, fire personnel were staged in safe locations during the storms, with strategic access points to assist with any new emerging incidents. Firefighters remained available for initial attack of any potential new fires from new lightning strikes. Night shift resources were also staged for the evening where they could stay safe but respond as needed. Aerial resources will be used today for recon to determine if any lightning strikes generated any new ignitions.

Today, crews are returning to the line to assess road conditions and continue securing the fire area. The added moisture from yesterday will expedite mop-up operations throughout the day.

Firefighters from the Yukon Territory in Canada arrived at the Williams Mine Fire and received a full incident briefing before beginning firefighting operations. This sharing of resources is critical during times when the National Preparedness Level is 5, the highest rating, due to lack of resources to commit to fires across the western United States. The international firefighting community has been essential in coordinated suppression efforts during the last several years of intense fire activity in the Pacific Northwest. Delegations from Australia, New Zealand, and Canada have provided personnel during the most active burning times of year to provide relief to local geographic areas.

WEATHER / FIRE BEHAVIOR:

The higher humidity and rain will reduce fire activity in the short term. Through the next few days, there may be an increase in fire activity as temperatures warm and fuels dry. This will likely occur in the larger dead and down fuels within the 2012 Cascade Creek and 2015 Cougar Creek fire burn scars, as well as under the canopy of trees where rain was unable to fully penetrate.

Today, temperatures will be moderate, with relative humidity in the 40% to 50% range accompanied by down slope gusting winds.

SAFETY AND CLOSURES:

Washington DNR managed lands near Trout Lake and Glenwood are closed to entry due to the Williams Mine Fire. For more information, please see http://www.dnr.wa.gov/ahtanum. The Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, Tract D Recreation Area is closed, please see Yakama Tract D Road Closure for more information. Level 1 & 2 evacuations are in effect for the community of Trout Lake, and parts of Klickitat County. Evacuations are coordinated through the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office and the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office. The FS-23 and FS-25 roads are closed, see the Williams Mine Area and Road Closure for more details. The Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) is closed from the PCT’s intersection with FS 23 to Potato Hill. The current area closure spans the entire Mt. Adams Wilderness.

8/17 Fire Update:

To ensure fire lines have enough depth to achieve perimeter containment with little to no possibility of reignition, firefighters implemented small scale tactical firing operations along the 150 road to bring the fire edge to indirect containment lines. Tactical

firing ignites fuels between the head/edge of the fire and a containment line to minimize rapid fire perimeter progression, controlling fire behavior with operational actions.

This operation will secure line perimeter from progressing towards Department of Natural Resources and private lands. Night operations were positioned along the control lines to continue the work done by hand crews during dayshift hours.

To minimize fire progression out of the Mt Adams Wilderness, dozers are building a flanking line to keep the fire from progressing out of the wilderness boundary. An anchor point established from the dozers will then be utilized by firefighting resources to

reduce the fuel load along the landscape where the fire perimeter will be checked once fire progression nears the constructed fire lines.

More Help Has Arrived

Firefighters from the Yukon Territory in Canada recently arrived at the Williams Mine Fire. They received a full incident briefing and will begin firefighting operations today. This international sharing of resources is critical during times when the National Preparedness Level is 5, the highest rating, due to lack of resources to commit to fires across the western United States.

The international firefighting community has been essential in coordinated suppression efforts during the last several years of intense fire activity in the Pacific Northwest. Delegations from Australia, New Zealand, and Canada have provided personnel during the most active burning times of year to provide relief to western communities.

8/15 Fire Update:

KEY MESSAGES:

A community meeting will be held today at 7:00 pm at the Trout Lake Volunteer Fire Department, 2415 WA-141, Trout Lake, WA 98650. This meeting will be recorded and posted to the Williams Mine Fire Facebook page for those unable to attend. The community will be provided a briefing by the Incident Management Team and Agency Administrators from local units on fire objectives and operations.

Evacuations in the Trout Lake area have been lowered. Former Level 3 evacuations are now at a Level 2, and former Level 2 evacuations are now at a Level 1. Residents are encouraged to remain prepared to evacuate if conditions change. Evacuations are coordinated through the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office and the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office.

CURRENT STATUS:

An unmanned aerial system (UAS) with infrared capabilities will arrive on the fire today. This aircraft will assist firefighters by providing better mapping capabilities to enhance containment efforts.

A slopover was detected where the fire had breached containment lines on the southern perimeter. A dozer was routed to tie in line to the existing road to provide additional control options from the slop over. Dozer line was also completed around Snipes Mountain and tactical firing operations may be utilized to further secure perimeter security.

Today, crews continue to monitor the fire perimeter along the 020 road as masticators are prepping the 101 road for indirect containment opportunities. The structure group, including an engine from the Trout Lake Fire Department, completed assessments of structures on the southern end of the fire.

WEATHER / FIRE BEHAVIOR:

There will be a chance for thunderstorms today, beginning in the late afternoon, primarily around the northeast side of Mount Adams. The atmosphere will be more unstable today than in previous days, with increased cloud cover, decreased temperatures, and the potential for plume development. The chance of thunderstorms is also forecasted for the weekend, with the potential for the area to also receive precipitation.

SAFETY AND CLOSURES:

Scooper planes continue to dip out of Swift Reservoir and the Columbia River between Memaloose Island and Lyle, Washington. Members of the public and recreators should be aware that scooper planes could approach and dip out of these water sources at any time as weather conditions allow for aviation operations.

Washington DNR managed lands near Trout Lake and Glenwood are closed to entry due to the Williams Mine fire. For more information, please see http://www.dnr.wa.gov/ahtanum. The Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, Tract D Recreation Area is closed, please see Yakama Tract D Road Closure for more information. Level 1 & 2 evacuations are in effect for the community of Trout Lake, and parts of Klickitat County. Evacuations are coordinated through the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office and the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office. The FS-23 and FS-25 roads are closed, see the Williams Mine Area and Road Closure for more details. The Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) is closed from the PCT’s intersection with FS 23 to Potato Hill. The current area closure spans the entire Mt. Adams Wilderness.

8/14 Fire Update:

At approximately noon today the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office has modified evacuation areas and levels for the Williams Mine Fire in our county. This change was based on information gained from our fire partners; taking into consideration the safety and interests of our citizens. The area that was formerly under a Level 3 evacuation notice has been reduced to a Level 2. Additionally, an area north of Trout Lake and west of the Mt. Adams Recreational Highway will continue to be in a Level 2. The remaining portions of Trout Lake and the Trout Lake Valley that had been a Level 2 have been moved to a Level 1. For updated maps of the area please visit the Klickitat County Emergency Management Department website.

Even though levels have been lowered in the area, the fire continues to be active and a hazard to citizens and recreators. We ask that you continue to monitor fire information and be prepared for levels to change if conditions were to change. The Sheriff’s Office does not take issuing evacuation orders lightly as we have been and continue to be in conversation with our partners on a continual basis. We understand the reasons for the orders are not always clear, but our top priority is being consistent as we look out for the interests and safety of our citizens.

The Sheriff’s Office appreciates all the support and interaction from the Trout Lake community as we assist during this often frustration and difficult time.

KEY MESSAGES:

A community meeting will be held tomorrow, Thursday, August 15, at 7:00 pm. The meeting will be located at the Trout Lake Volunteer Fire Department, 2415 WA-141, Trout Lake, WA 98650. This meeting will be recorded and posted to the Williams Mine Fire Facebook for those unable to attend.

Firefighters continue to be successful with suppression action limiting fire progression spread to the south, in an effort to protect the community of Trout Lake.

CURRENT STATUS:

Firefighting efforts will also be focused on the southeast flank of the fire, from the 8040 and 8020 roads as control lines have been assessed and implementation of line construction has begun. On the northeast side of the perimeter, firefighters are digging handline, engaging the fire directly with mechanical line construction following up in support of these developed lines. On the east side of the fire, crews are nearing completion of containment lines around Snipes Mountain. From Snipes Mountain they will be working towards the historic Cascade Creek Fire lines and anchoring lines to the natural lava beds at the base of Mount Adams.

Firefighters are continuing operations upon an anchor point established earlier in the week on the southern perimeter of the fire from the Mt. Adams to Wicky Creek. This line has allowed crews to safely achieve primarily direct containment on the 8040 road system to the Buck Creek drainage. Dozers continue to place indirect line west of Cascade Creek towards the Williams Mine Fire perimeter and the Cascade Creek burn scar. When connecting line construction across Cascade Creek, handline will be utilized to mitigate impacts from heavy equipment in the riparian areas.

Aviation resources, including fixed and rotor wing, are working to slow perimeter progression in priority containment areas of the fire. Yesterday, aerial fire efforts had good visibility due to lower levels of smoke volume and fire managers used these conditions to aid ground resources. These priorities include the south and southeast corner towards Trout Lake, the east towards the Yakama Nation and the western perimeter towards the 23 road.

WEATHER / FIRE BEHAVIOR:

Winds will relax as temperatures begin to warm today. This allows for the potential of increased instability in the afternoon and could develop vertical lift generating a higher smoke output. For Thursday, there will be a chance for thunderstorms near the fire with additional chances potentially this weekend that may have the ability to produce some rain showers.

SAFETY AND CLOSURES:

Scooper planes continue to dip out of Swift Reservoir and the Columbia River between Memaloose Island and Lyle, Washington. Members of the public and recreators should be aware that scooper planes could approach and dip out of these water sources at any time as weather conditions allow for aviation operations.

Washington DNR managed lands near Trout Lake and Glenwood are closed to entry due to the Williams Mine fire. For more information, please see http://www.dnr.wa.gov/ahtanum. The Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, Tract D Recreation Area is closed, please see Yakama Tract D Road Closure for more information. Level 2 & 3 evacuations are in effect for the community of Trout Lake, and parts of Klickitat County. An evacuation center is located at 1455 NW Bruin County Road, White Salmon, Washington. Evacuations are coordinated through the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office and the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office. The FS-23 and FS-25 roads are closed, see the Williams Mine Area and Road Closure for more details. The Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) is closed from the PCT’s intersection with FS 23 to Potato Hill. The current area closure spans the entire Mt. Adams Wilderness.

8/13 Fire Update:

KEY MESSAGES:

Scooper planes continue to dip out of Swift Reservoir and the Columbia River between Memaloose Island and Lyle, Washington. Members of the public should be aware that scooper planes could approach and dip out of these water sources at any time as weather conditions allow for aviation operations. Firefighters have established southern perimeter control lines that at this time have stopped southerly fire progression.

CURRENT STATUS:

Yesterday, a new start on the northwest edge of the fire was detected. Local ranger district initial attack resources worked with NW-13 to access the incident. The ¼ acre area is fully lined and contained.

On the southeast edge of the Williams Mine fire perimeter, crews continue to work on containing spot fires around and past Snipes Mountain to the east. An egress route for the safety of engaged resources has been established on the 312 road. Crews have successfully anchored into the 840 road where dozers are tying in control lines, and hand crews continue to work along the extent of the road systems prepping indirect lines in coordination with the heavy equipment operations. Work resumed on the 8031 road and crews have established control lines along the 731 road that tie into historic dozer lines from the 2012 Cascade Creek Fire.

The structure protection group continues to work around the Trout Lake community in conjunction with the Glacier Spring Water Group. Triage efforts and assessments will continue around private properties until evacuation levels can be safely rescinded.

WEATHER / FIRE BEHAVIOR:

Stronger westerly winds arrived in the area Monday, and relative humidity values did rise above 60% below the 4000 feet elevation band on the fire. Active burning was observed yesterday but atmospheric conditions were more favorable than previous days for suppression efforts. Sunny skies and wind will remain through Tuesday, with winds weakening and turning northwesterly on Wednesday. Instability will begin to increase on Thursday and through the weekend, resulting in a continuation of potentially active fire behavior.

CLOSURES:

Washington DNR managed lands near Trout Lake and Glenwood are closed to entry due to the Williams Mine fire. For more information, please see http://www.dnr.wa.gov/ahtanum. The Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, Tract D Recreation Area is closed, please see Yakama Tract D Road Closure for more information. Level 2 & 3 evacuations are in effect for the community of Trout Lake. An evacuation center is located at 1455 NW Bruin County Road, White Salmon, Washington. Evacuations are coordinated through the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office and the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office. The FS-23 and FS-25 roads are closed, see the Williams Mine Area and Road Closure for more details. The Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) is closed from the PCT’s intersection with FS 23 to Potato Hill. The closure spans the entire Mt. Adams Wilderness.

8/12 Fire Update:

Fire size: 10,584

Percent Contained: 0

Full Suppression Fire

Hand Crews: 4

9 Engines and 8 Dozers

Total personnel: 186

KEY MESSAGE:

The structure protection group had a successful day as operational resources arrived and built upon previous days’ fire mitigation efforts around private infrastructure within level 3 evacuation zones near Trout Lake, WA. NW-13 continues to work with local government officials prioritizing firefighting efforts within the communities directly adjacent to the fire.

CURRENT STATUS:

A new fire was detected yesterday approximately one-half mile west of the 23 road. Resources were available to actively engage this new start, and aviation resources were utilized to suppress the new ignition. Ground firefighting resources are constructing perimeter control lines to achieve containment.

On the northwest side of the fire perimeter, crews continue to scout and identify potential containment lines to tie fire spread into natural features. Dozers are being used to connect geographical features along the 8031 road as crews look for opportunities to limit fire spread from progressing to the south.

To the east on the 060 road, crews are suppressing spot fires that were established yesterday around Snipes Mountain. Due to rugged and steep terrain, spot fires to the southeast of the fire perimeter are difficult to access, and a heavy snag component also is present in this area from previous fire scars. Firefighters are developing strategies to gain anchor points in this area utilizing indirect line construction control features. Fire managers anticipate easterly progression to continue due to the strong westerly winds being forecasted.

WEATHER:

Active weather with stronger winds will arrive with gusts possibly exceeding 25 mph; however, relative humidities will rise at elevations below 4000 feet providing moisture to the environment. Fog may also accumulate in lower elevations on Tuesday, and Wednesday morning. This weather change also has the potential for thunderstorms arriving Thursday, which may provide measurable precipitation which could aid in slowing fire progression on the Williams Mine Fire.

CLOSURES:

Effective immediately, Washington DNR managed lands near Trout Lake and Glenwood will be closed to entry due to the Williams Mine fire. For more information, please see http://www.dnr.wa.gov/ahtanum. The Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, Tract D Recreation Area is closed, please see Yakama Tract D Road Closure for more information. Level 2 & 3 evacuations are in effect for the community of Trout Lake. An evacuation center is located at 1455 NW Bruin County Road, White Salmon, Washington. Evacuations are coordinated through the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office and the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office. The FS-23 and FS-25 roads are closed, see the Williams Mine Area and Road Closure for more details. The Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) is closed from the PCT’s intersection with FS 23 to Potato Hill. The current Forest closure spans the entire Mt. Adams Wilderness.

8/09 Fire Update:

8/08 Fire Update:

The Williams Mine fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest started Monday and has grown to 5,000 acres, and will likely increase further today. Shifting N/NE winds could contribute to smoke impacts in the Columbia Gorge and communities southwest of the fire towards the Vancouver area.

Real-Time Air Quality data can be monitored here: https://map.purpleair.com/1/m/i/ls/mAQI/a10/p604800/cC4…

How to protect you and your family’s health from wildfire smoke

– Stay updated on current and forecasted air quality

– Limit duration and intensity of outdoor physical activity.

– Stay indoors with cleaner indoor air:

–Close windows and doors unless it is too hot to maintain safe temperatures.

–Filter indoor air through an HVAC system, and a HEPA portable air cleaner or DIY box fan filter. See below.

–Buy necessary materials early. Supplies will sell quickly once smoke hits.

-Set HVAC systems to re-circulate mode or close the outdoor/fresh air intake.

If you must be outside for a limited duration, consider wearing a properly fitted NIOSH-approved particulate respirator, such as an N95 mask.

Firefighting Response Underway on the Williams Mine Fire

Release Date: Aug 6, 2024

Gifford Pinchot National Forest, Pacific Northwest Region

Vancouver, Wash., (August 6, 2024)— Firefighters and aircraft are on scene of the Williams Mine fire, a new wildfire start on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. The fire was detected yesterday evening in the Mt. Adams Wilderness after a lightning storm passed over the area and is estimated at 2,000 acres as of this morning. The Pacific Crest Trail is closed from Williams Mine to Potato Hill and a formal closure order is in progress for the entirety of the Mt. Adams Wilderness area, including South Climb, and Forest Service Road 23.

The Williams Mine fire is managed as a full-suppression fire with an ongoing and aggressive initial attack response. Significant fire behavior was observed overnight and additional growth is expected today. Smoke will be highly visible from Trout Lake and surrounding communities.

The safety of firefighters and the public is always highest priority. We encourage visitors to stay informed on the latest fire information and observe emergency closure areas as conditions can change quickly.

Multiple fires continue to burn across the Pacific Northwest region. Fire restrictions are in effect on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire or charcoal fire is prohibited outside of designated developed campgrounds. For additional fire information, please visit the Gifford Pinchot National Forest website at Gifford Pinchot National Forest – Fire Management (usda.gov) or on Facebook at @GiffordPinchot.