Waddaya mean we can’t have cicadas in our Malort anymore?

Bad news, cicada lovers — Noon Whistle Brewing has been fined for selling cicada-infused shots of Malort to their patrons.

The suburban Illinois brewery became famous for selling the drink back in May 2024, while two cicada broods were overlapping, according to ABC affiliate WLS-TV.

However, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission slapped the business with a fine, due to a law mandating that infusions be mixed and stored on the licensed premises, along with requirements on how they must be labeled and stored.

In fact, the brewery’s manager tells WLS they’re still getting hit with fines, even though they stopped serving the drink.

Remember when we used to complain about a bug in our ice cube?