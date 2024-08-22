Strange internet trend prohibits in-flight entertainment

It’s not boredom, it’s “raw dogging.” That’s what TikTokers say about flying entertainment-free this summer. It’s the practice of boarding a long flight without books, movies or really any of the in-flight entertainment you’d associate with a long plane ride.

It’s the latest travel trend to take off: staring ahead without sleeping, and sometimes without eating or drinking water. Even actor Jerry O’Connell took part in the trend, posting photo evidence on Instagram. “Phone is out of battery. No TV. Gonna Raw-Dog this flight,” he wrote.

The passengers who practice “raw dogging,” mainly men, say that it is a test of mental stamina and willpower. Some even go as far as calling it a “dopamine detox.” Travel experts from NetFlights feel differently, though. Going hours on end without entertainment or activities can lead to boredom, and in turn overthinking and anxiety, they say.

Experts also say that this trend doesn’t provide much of a benefit, especially when it comes to avoiding food and water intake. Due to the change in humidity levels, we lose an increased amount of water when flying. It evaporates from our hair, skin and lungs at a more rapid rate. For this reason, experts recommend at least drinking water. To forgo water could potentially lead to headaches and dizziness, while forgoing meals could lead to fatigue.

Still, plenty are continuing with the trend. English DJ Nathan Dawe posted on TikTok that he survived a five-hour flight with “no food, no music, no drinks, no talking, no sleep. Just [him] and the safety instructions.” At least he’ll be prepared in case of an emergency.